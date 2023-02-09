BIZ-REAL-PRICES-RECESSION-DA

An economist for Moody's Analytics is forecasting that home prices nationwide will fall by about 10%. 

 Shafkat Anowar/Dallas Morning News/TNS

The U.S. economy is likely to avoid a recession, even with a downturn in housing and commercial real estate, economist Mark Zandi predicts.

Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, gave his forecast this week at an economic and commercial real estate outlook session sponsored by property firm Marcus & Millichap, which has a major office in Dallas.