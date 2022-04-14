LINCOLN — Pete Goerlich isn’t ready to bid adieu to the slopes of New Hampshire quite yet.
The Denville, N.J., resident was snowboarding Wednesday at Loon Mountain Resort, the only Granite State ski area still keeping the lifts running.
“I love spring. It’s the best time to go,” Goerlich said, because there are “fewer people, and the snow is softer.”
While Goerlich hit the slopes, his companion, Sallie Liberio, and their two dogs, Ben and Magnolia, explored the resort, which closes for the season Sunday beginning with a sunrise Easter service.
Loon and other New Hampshire ski areas say they had a decent, profitable season.
“Visits were definitely up over last year,” said Louise Smith, Loon’s communications manager. Parent company Boyne Resorts does not disclose attendance or revenue figures.
The newly installed Kancamagus 8 chairlift that went into service on Dec. 10 was “a wonderful addition” to Loon’s winter operations, and come summer it will boost access to Loon’s expanding mountain-biking amenities, she said.
Loon set its closing date at April 17 before the season started, based on meteorological and historical data. The mountain made a bunch of snow early on, Smith said, and was then blessed with 107 inches of natural snow as of Wednesday, three more inches than last season.
John DeVivo, general manager of Franconia Notch State Park and Cannon Mountain, and Kyle Matzke, marketing manager of Ragged Mountain, also reported solid, if unspectacular, seasons.
“As far as visits, we’re down 12 percent year-to-date from last year, and we are down 9 percent compared to our 10-year averages, but our revenue was up by roughly those same averages,” DeVivo said Thursday. “What we’re seeing is fewer visits but stronger revenues and doing more stuff at full price.”
The accounting for the 2021-2022 season, which ended April 10, is ongoing, said DeVivo, but he is confident that Cannon will “finish in the black for sure.”
Ragged Mountain, meanwhile, is looking to the upcoming wedding season and reflecting on the past winter, which had ups and downs, said Matzke, but still saw 118 days of operation.
“Last year (2020-21) was an historic year for Ragged in terms of skier visits and revenues and this season saw comparable numbers,” Matzke said.
“Our skier visits were down slightly due to questionable weather in February,” he said, “and in March, when we typically get hit with a good amount of snow, we got rain instead.”
For much of the winter, Ragged Mountain was trending at a record pace, Matzke said.
Despite only receiving 80 inches of natural snow, “our mountain-operations team did a tremendous job,” said Matzke, adding that the 2021-22 season also saw Ragged Mountain step back from “dynamic and flex pricing” for lift tickets because of strong demand for tickets at full price.
As the pandemic waned, he said, “people have become more comfortable in going into our lodges,” which translated to increased food and beverage sales.
The past season also saw a huge jump in participation and attendance at Ragged Mountain’s end-of-season events, which had been on hiatus for two seasons, Matzke said.
The events coincided with the start of season-pass sales for 2022-23, which Matzke said were on par with past years.
“Right now we’re transitioning into our wedding season. We have 18 weddings from the end of May to October,” Matzke said.
Ragged Mountain opened for the 2021-2022 season a week later than usual, he said, and closed on April 3, which he noted, is right about the time that many of Ragged Mountain’s patrons from the southern tier of New Hampshire and in Massachusetts “lose their snow” and start thinking about springtime activities.
While Loon and Cannon are among the largest ski areas in New Hampshire, and Ragged Mountain is a notch or two below them, family-owned King Pine is smaller still. Still it also counted the 2021-22 season as a successful one, said Thomas Prindle, the resort’s marketing manager.
Prindle said the season could be summed up in “a very simple and straightforward soundbite: At King Pine Ski Area we had a decent season. We exceeded skier-visits year-to-year.”
In summer, Purity Spring Resort, of which King Pine is part, “becomes very active” both lakeside and on the mountain, said Prindle, “and we’re excited to be heading into a more normal operation.”