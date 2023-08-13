Startups across various industries possess a unique advantage over established companies because they can build an inclusive workplace from scratch. By consciously prioritizing diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), startups can set new industry standards and positively influence the broader business landscape. Research from McKinsey and Pew Research Center consistently shows that diverse organizations are more innovative, creative and have a competitive edge in tapping into new markets and meeting various client needs.

The following cautionary tale highlights the significance of diversity. A former tech startup founder shared that a highly qualified female candidate rejected their job offer because the team was all male and lacked diversity. The lack of diversity in their organization made her feel uncomfortable. Startup companies must immediately prioritize hiring qualified individuals from diverse backgrounds, including people with disabilities, veterans, neurodivergent individuals, members of the LGBTQ+ community and older workers. This inclusive approach should extend to internship and apprenticeship opportunities, allowing individuals from diverse backgrounds to participate and thrive.