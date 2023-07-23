NH Tech Alliance

Despite more open jobs than people to fill them, millions of Americans are sitting on the sidelines and choosing not to work. The result: 11.3 million small-business owners are struggling to find employees who can do the work they need.

That means over one-third of small-business owners can’t find workers to serve customers, restock supplies, run production lines, transport products, or do thousands of other jobs that allow owners to operate their businesses as usual. And for companies with 50 or more employees, nearly half (47%) say they can’t find new hires to help them.

Michael Cinquino

CINQUINO

SoHo Creative Studio

Michael Cinquino is founder of SoHo Creative Studio, based in Portsmouth.