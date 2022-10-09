New Hampshire businesses have been hit hard by the pandemic and many other changes happening in the market.
Luckily, there are available options to receive funding through government incentives and tax credits that can have an immediate impact on your bottom line while also allowing businesses to reinvest in their growth.
Two largely underused credits are the employee retention credit and the research and development credit. With consistent changes in legislation and credit qualifications around these government incentives, it can be difficult for organizations to understand if and how they can claim these funds — leaving a significant amount of money on the table. Let’s dive into these two credits and how they can have an immediate impact on your business.
Employee retention credit
The employee retention credit has been one of the most lucrative opportunities available to many U.S. businesses that have been financially impacted by COVID-19. Due to various updates and changes to the legislation, there remain many misconceptions about business eligibility, which has resulted in an underutilization of this tax credit.
The employee retention credit under the CARES Act is a relief measure for businesses that encourages them to keep employees on their payroll. It is a refundable credit that offsets employment taxes. You can receive a maximum of $26,000 per employee.
Want to see if you qualify for credit?
• Your income has been reduced by 20% or more in 2021 compared to 2019;
• Your business had to close (partially or fully) due to COVID-19;
• Weren’t eligible in 2020? You may be now. This credit can be claimed retroactively.
For example, see how organizations in various industries have recently capitalized on claiming the employee retention credit:
The R&D tax credit is the most underused tax credit, but it shouldn’t be. Did you know that over 70 industries are eligible? The R&D tax credit is a federal incentive and allows companies to reduce income tax liability in the current tax year and receive a cash refund for taxes paid in the last three years.
A common misconception is that research and development only takes place in laboratories with scientists in lab coats, or in designated research and development departments. The reality is that the R&D tax credit is much more widely applicable, with virtually any industry potentially qualifying. Additionally, most states offer an R&D credit that can supplement the federal R&D credit, and qualifying businesses can claim both.
What activities qualify for the R&D tax credit?
• Conducting all R&D activity in the U.S.;
• Developing or designing new and innovative products or processes;
• Improving existing products, processes, or prototypes;
• Reviewing the potential of several alternatives or methods during the development or improvement process.
Kat Clancy is strategic development manager at Leyton,{span} international consulting firm that helps businesses leverage financial incentives to accelerate their growth and achieve long-lasting performance.