Startups commonly face the predicament of needing to find unique ways to motivate and compensate key employees without using up limited cash flow. Where startups may not have the funds available to pay early employees market salaries, equity compensation can be an important recruiting and retention tool.
While federal and state wage and hour requirements still must be complied with, equity compensation serves as an incentive for the employees who are critical to growing the business and who will understand and value the opportunity to have a more direct stake in the company’s growth.
Emily B. Penaskovic is a corporate attorney at Cook, Little, Rosenblatt & Manson, where she advises entrepreneurial clients on a variety of business matters, including entity formation, capital raising, and equity compensation plans. Emily is also on the Board of Directors of the New Hampshire Tech Alliance and chairs NHTA’s Startup Committee. Emily can be reached at epenaskovic@clrm.com.
Startups commonly face the predicament of needing to find unique ways to motivate and compensate key employees without using up limited cash flow. Where startups may not have the funds available to pay early employees market salaries, equity compensation can be an important recruiting and re…
UNDOUBTEDLY, the coronavirus pandemic has had a disastrous effect on the economy, and small businesses everywhere are hurting. With that said, it is helpful to remember that, historically, some of the most significant innovations and successful companies have come out of an economic downturn…