Editor’s note: This is the first of two parts.
Market downturns are a good time to participate in the innovation economy.
In early 2020, I penned a note to my colleagues at Alumni Ventures that the 11-year bull run had finally ended. While the COVID-19 recession was the shortest in U.S. history, the pandemic continues to create economic distortions.
McKinsey found that just 11% of global executives still considered the pandemic a top concern in March 2022 as compared to 47% in 2021. Yet it’s the pandemic that forced governments to (over) spend when the private sector could not, whipsawed our labor markets and bungled global supply chains. Add geopolitical uncertainty, global food shocks and skyrocketing energy prices with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the stage is set for accelerating core inflation on multiple continents. Many economists now predict a recession — if not now, then soon.
The truth is, no one knows how the economy will perform in the short term. And its performance is much less meaningful when taking the long view, which is required to build an enduring business. Through this lens, predicting the depth and duration of a downturn is much less relevant than knowing there will be a recovery.
And recover we shall. For well over 100 years, it has always been a good strategy to bet on the U.S. economy with innovation as its engine. For more than half a century, disruptive entrepreneurs and sophisticated venture investors have been the key drivers of America’s vitality.
Recessions can benefit entrepreneurs, investors
Counterintuitively, it’s in periods of market turmoil that transformational innovation often presents. We only have to look back to the global financial crisis in 2008, when public and private markets bottomed in 2009, to find the start date of some of today’s most promising companies. Airbnb, Slack, Uber, Twilio, Block, Pinterest, Okta, Cloudflare and many others were either founded or raised their seed rounds in 2008 and 2009. It’s no surprise that 2009, 2010 and 2011 produced some of the strongest venture returns of all time.
It’s a good time to start a business. COVID accelerated the digitization of many of our behaviors. Whether ordering online groceries, accessing health care, access to education, consuming entertainment, working remotely, etc. our patterns have been sustainably changed. We demand ease of access and speed. We’re willing to try new things online, and to pay for them.
Corporate customers are no different. According to a 2022 Gartner report, chief information officers are accelerating investments in cybersecurity, big data analytics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud technologies and other sectors. Online threats, supply chain challenges, and sustained dual remote and hybrid work environments are largely unaffected by this downturn.
Moreover, when Tesla is worth as much as the combined values of up to nine of the largest carmakers in the world on any given day, board rooms are forced to pay careful attention to disruptive, early innovation before it’s too late. This spells opportunity for entrepreneurs regardless of the market cycle.
And from a cost perspective, it’s never been easier to get a business off the ground. Babson College found that the average investment needed to launch a business dropped from $65,000 in 2006 to just $13,000 in 2015. Meanwhile, startup infrastructure has only improved. Computing and digital storage capacity and associated costs have been reduced for end-to-end platforms like AWS and Stripe.
More bandwidth, more data, more open source platforms and advancements in artificial intelligence are leading to better products with more applications powering everything from image recognition to language processing.
Perhaps most importantly, attracting quality technical talent in an economic downturn becomes easier. From Coinbase to Robinhood, layoffs are now common, and with it comes the opportunity to recruit a builder with a shared resolve. In short, entrepreneurial ideas are boundless, and the infrastructure is there to support them.