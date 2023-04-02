W. Edwards Deming is often considered the leading thinker in managing a business by a statistical approach to providing high-quality products and services.

Though his initial work is nearly 100 years old and he died 30 years ago at the age of 93, the principles for building quality into a business still apply.

Roy Wallen

ROY WALLEN

Roy Wallen serves as General Manager for Quality and Programs for Pristine Surgical, a medical device company with a mission to simplify endoscopy, and as CEO of Directional Healthcare Advisors, an international advisory services firm specializing in commercialization of healthcare technology.