You have a product. Now you need sales. But how do you do that when you have little to no marketing budget?
Like everything you have probably done to get your startup going, you must be scrappy.
Content marketing
The foundation of most scrappy marketing plans is content. The great news is that content can be free if your founding team can generate it. The most important thing about content is that it needs to be useful, unique, and as close to your business as possible. Tips for brainstorming:
Think about your target customer. What do they care about? What questions do they have? Do you have anything unique to say about these topics?
Research your industry for areas of confusion or where there are gaps in information. Create content around this.
Figure out which keyword terms people are searching most related to your industry. Do you have something unique to say for those topics?
Get other people to do your marketing
You have probably heard of influencer marketing. It’s when people like Kim Kardashian post about a new mascara, and suddenly thousands buy that mascara. If you know a Kardashian, go for it!
If you don’t know a Kardashian, there are lots of other people who can help you out for free.
Are any of your family or friends good target customers? Tell them about your product, ask for the purchase. Ask them to post about their experience on their social media.
Find people on social media that might be good target customers based on their lifestyle. Try to find people with followers between 1K-5K. Authentically engage with their content. Ask them if they would try your new product and give feedback. Many will post about it without being asked. If they don’t post, ask them.
Earn your marketing
Do you have a good story to tell? Is your product a huge leap in innovation? Is there something unique, about your founding story? If you have a good hook, then PR could be a good fit for you.
I recommend using a PR expert, but you can do it yourself with perseverance and time. It’s a lot like fundraising.
First, get your hook together. What is unique about your story? Develop your journalist contact list. Find the journalists that write about topics related to your hook. Engage with their Twitter and comment on their online articles. Once you understand what they cover, reach out to them via direct message or email.
These hooks can be used to create unique content for another brand with a lot more reach than you. Your target customer loves X shoes. You are an expert at Korean cooking. Korean culture is trendy right now. You offer to write a blog post for the X shoes’ blog. They include it in their email newsletter. Suddenly you have reach to thousands of target customers.
Grow owned channels
At an early stage, your owned channels do not have any reach. These channels, however, will be extremely valuable if you can grow them. Work on this even before you launch your product.
For email, put an email pop-up on your website. You will have to give a small discount or something of value to entice customers to respond.
Giveaways are a great hack for growing your email list and your social media followers. Find bigger brands your target customer loves. Offer to organize a giveaway. All participating brands contribute a free product and agree to share the giveaway with their customers. To enter, customers provide their email or follow you on social. You will get thousands of new emails and followers.
Valuable content can attract emails too. For example, my company had a pet first aid guide that people wanted so much they were willing to give us their email address for access. Is there something you can offer in exchange for an email?
Great content is what builds social media followers. The content needs to be entertaining or valuable in some way. Try to make your brand’s social media channel “known for something.” Make it the go-to place for X. I worked for a high-end beauty brand, and they made their social known for beautiful bathtubs, the perfect target customer.
These are just a few of the scrappy ways you can market your brand when you have little to no marketing budget.