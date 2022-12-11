WHEN DISCUSSING wealth management with startup entrepreneurs, some of the most common questions we hear are, “what should I be thinking about?” or “what are the hacks?”
Here are three questions you need to be asking yourself, and your advisers, about your personal wealth:
Do I know if my business qualifies for qualified small business stock?
If your company meets the definition of a qualified small business, you may be able to shield up to $10 million of capital gains, or up to 10 tines your basis if that is larger. This is per tax paying entity, so if you have a family trust that also has a stake in the business and that pays its own taxes (sometimes referred to as a QSBS multiplier trust), both entities will receive this benefit.
This is very powerful, and something definitely worth looking into. The requirements for the business to qualify are as follows:
1. You bought or earned the shares directly from the company (they were not purchased on the secondary market).
2. The stock has been held for more than five years.
3. The company is a C-corp (not an LLC, partnership, or S-corp).
4. Company gross assets were less than $50 million at the purchase of the stock, and the company uses over 80% of those assets in an active trade or business. To be successful, you will want to work with your company’s CPAs to make sure documentation exists for the company showing all of this criteria was met before the sale.
2. Do I have an estate liquidity problem?
If you have a large estate as defined above, unless substantial gifting and planning has been done, you will likely owe estate taxes at your death. A common scenario we see with entrepreneurs is much of their net worth is tied up in their business, in homes, in other illiquid investments, etc.
If there is not sufficient cash and marketable securities, your beneficiaries will likely have to sell some of the illiquid assets to cover the estate taxes, potentially during inopportune market conditions, and likely at a discount if the buyer is savvy enough to understand the urgency of the sale.
If this is the case, life insurance owned in an irrevocable life insurance trust is often a good solution to mitigate this risk. If you are a married couple, survivorship universal life insurance is usually the right product since the proceeds are paid at the same time the estate taxes come due, which is the later of your deaths.
Who are the owners and the beneficiaries of my life insurance policies?
If you are building significant wealth, such that you will someday be subject to estate taxes, this section is for you. If you are over the lifetime exemption threshold, any life insurance owned by you, your spouse, your revocable trust, or any other vehicle considered “inside” your estate for tax purposes, will be subject to federal and state estate taxes.
For example, in some states, the blended estate tax rate can be as high as 50%. That means if you have a $20 million policy of which your estate or your spouse is the owner and beneficiary, approximately $10 million of the death benefit will go to the government.
Luckily, there is a fix to avoid this. Irrevocable life insurance trusts (commonly referred to as ILITs) can be set up to be both the owner and the beneficiary of the life insurance policy. Since they are irrevocable trusts, the policy is outside of your estate, thus, not subject to estate taxes. The trust can be funded upfront with a large gift to subsidize future premium payments, or you can make annual exemption gifts to the trust to avoid using any of your lifetime exemption for each beneficiary of the trust.
If you are just learning this now, do not fear as you can transfer the existing life insurance policy to an ILIT. The transfer may be subject to a gift if there is cash value, and you do need to survive three years beyond the transfer date to avoid having the policy pulled back into your estate, but this can be accomplished with the help of an estate attorney.
While startup entrepreneurs may have a lot on their plate, it’s essential to make time for personal wealth management and financial planning. Building a portfolio that allows for a comfortable lifestyle in the long-term takes strategic planning and foresight.