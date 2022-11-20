Even before the pandemic took people out of their offices and “work from home” became an acronym, virtual work had been adopted in some sectors of business. Companies were formed, raised capital and executed product development initiatives without an office or a formal organizational reporting structure.

Time sheets disappeared long ago for professional, salaried workers, but the expectation to show up in an office and to be there for a specified window was a common expectation before March 2020. When government subsidies and height-adjustable desks became part of propping up an economy that was compromised by idle factories and supply bottlenecks, there were some who shrugged at the ado and kept working.

Roy Wallen serves as chief product officer for Pristine Surgical, a medical device company with a mission to simplify endoscopy, and as CEO of Directional Healthcare Advisors, an international advisory services firm specializing in commercialization of healthcare technology.