FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows ChatGPT logo

FILE PHOTO: ChatGPT logo is seen in this illustration taken, February 3, 2023. 

 DADO RUVIC/REUTERS

The Associated Press is licensing a part its archive of news stories to OpenAI under a deal that will explore generative AI's use in news, the companies said on Thursday, a move that could set the precedent for similar partnerships between the industries.

The news publisher will gain access to OpenAI's technology and product expertise as part of the deal, whose financial details were not disclosed.