AstraZeneca is aiming to more than double its portfolio of new cancer drugs by the end of this decade, seeking the top spot in the world’s most lucrative category of medicines.

The U.K. drugmaker has added seven cancer medicines since 2014, after CEO Pascal Soriot made a risky bet on an oncology pipeline to revive growth and ward off a hostile takeover from Pfizer. Now, with blockbuster treatments for malignancies in the lungs, ovaries and blood, AstraZeneca aspires to be the fastest-growing maker of cancer drugs, oncology chief Dave Fredrickson said at Europe’s biggest cancer conference on Friday.