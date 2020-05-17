Athletic trainers, many of them waiting for sports to restart, are now helping to ensure the health and well-being of hundreds of employees at Associated Grocers of New England.
Earlier this month, four athletic trainers with the Safe Sports Network, in partnership with the New Hampshire Musculoskeletal Institute, arrived at the Pembroke facility to begin scanning AGNE employees for temperatures.
“There are so many people that have to be tested,” said Mike Violette, president of AGNE.
Nick Vailas, founder and CEO of the Bedford Ambulatory Surgical Center, helped coordinate the project and bring the athletic trainers to assist in Pembroke. Everyone who enters the AGNE facility now has their temperature checked by one of the four athletic trainers assisting with the initiative.
“This is one more additional check, and it also makes the associates feel better,” said Violette, explaining about 400 employees have their temperatures taken daily.
Vailas said other companies have also inquired about receiving assistance from the licensed athletic trainers.
“As you can imagine, employees are scared of coming in. We are taking precautions,” Vailas said.
Aside from the temperature checks, social distancing and other efforts such as the use of face masks and frequent hand washing are helping to create safer business environments where workers and guests are less susceptible to the COVID-19 virus, he said.
Having the athletic trainers assist these businesses is ideal right now since sports physicals and athletic training services for high schools are not in high demand, Vailas said.
Aside from helping to coordinate the athletic trainers in offering temperature scans, Vailas is also working to ensure that his other endeavors, including the Bedford Ambulatory Surgical Center and his three ExpressMED urgent care clinics, are still operating.
BASC is a same-day surgical center that is privately owned by physicians in a partnership with Catholic Medical Center, which owns 50 percent of the company.
Although it never closed its doors because of the global pandemic, Vailas said it did reduce its surgical cases to immediate needs such as fractures and acute pain.
“Literally, our volume dropped off by 90 percent or more,” he said.
Two week ago, however, the facility began to gradually reopen. Extra precautions are in place, and lower-risk patients are now being assisted.
“There are many surgical cases that were delayed that would have gotten worse if we did not address them soon,” said Vailas, adding the BASC is now functioning at about 35 to 40 percent.
The three ExpressMED sites — two in Manchester and one in Salem — have also been impacted. One of the Manchester sites was temporarily closed, but the two other clinics have stayed open.
“The volume is down because lots of people are staying home,” he said.
Still, Vailas worries that there are people out there who are sick but are delaying medical attention because of the coronavirus.
“They are rolling the dice,” he said. “My concern is the collateral medical damage of the fear factor. Time will only tell us what that amount of damage actually is. Heart attacks are down, strokes are down and you wonder what is going on. Without question, people are going without care because they are fearful of exposure.”
His urgent care clinics are conducting COVID-19 testing, as well as antibody testing. He does believe that interest in antibody testing will pick up during the summer months.
“We need to protect those most vulnerable, but we also need to start getting back to living and doing it in a way where we still take precautions,” Vailas said.