For decades, Atlas PyroVision Entertainment has left its mark on the skies across New Hampshire — and beyond — with its fireworks displays. Now, after 73 years, the Jaffrey-based company is in new hands.

Stephen Pelkey, owner and CEO for 37 years, announced on Oct. 1 the company’s professional display division was sold to Pyrotecnico Fireworks in New Castle, Pennsylvania. Atlas has been known as the largest fireworks company in New England having done high-profile events, such as Fourth of July fireworks displays over the esplanade in Boston and National Mall in Washington, D.C.