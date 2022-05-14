A proposal to combine two of the state’s largest hospital systems was scuttled Friday over concerns that it would hurt competition and could result in higher prices for care.
In shutting down the proposal for Dartmouth Health and Catholic Medical Center parent company GraniteOne’s combination, state regulators said their concern about decreased competition and the potential for higher costs meant the deal would be against the law without significant concessions from both groups — concessions no one was willing to make last week.
The recently rebranded Dartmouth Health is the state’s largest private employer and oversees Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center and several other hospitals and clinics in the state. Granite-One Health is the parent company of Catholic Medical Center and two other hospitals. The two providers have said the union would not be a merger but rather a combination of financial, administrative and clinical systems.
In a report released Friday, the Charitable Trusts Unit of the New Hampshire Department of Justice said it believed the combination deal would mean less competition in health care in New Hampshire, and therefore deemed the deal unlawful. The state warned the impact would have been most keenly felt in the Manchester area, home of Catholic Medical Center and a large outpatient clinic operated by Dartmouth, and the southwest part of the state, where GraniteOne’s Monadnock Community Hospital is not far from the Dartmouth-owned Cheshire Medical Center.
“Free, fair and robust competition is critical to providing employers and patients with options for lower cost and high quality health care services,” Attorney General John Formella said in a statement Friday. “Our state has experienced significant consolidation in health care over the past several years, and this transaction seeking to combine two of our top four largest systems is unacceptable without appropriate protections for consumers in place.”
The report did not address other aspects of the deal, such as the divisions in leadership and policy meant to keep Catholic ethical and religious directives intact at Catholic Medical Center but separate from the other hospitals — issues that derailed a 2010 attempt to merge Catholic Medical Center with Dartmouth Health.
“Although we disagree with, and are deeply disappointed by, the result of the regulatory review, we respect the process that led to this decision,” Dartmouth Health CEO Joanne Conroy said in a statement Friday.
GraniteOne, in a statement, echoed the disappointment. “Based on the public forums we held last fall, it was clear how much the community supports our organizations and recognized the benefits this combination would have provided,” the statement read.
During public forums about the deal in October 2021, Conroy and Catholic Medical Center President and CEO Alex Walker pitched the deal as a way to help lower cost for specialty care — by sending more patients to Dartmouth Hitchcock instead of to hospitals in Boston. The deal was also meant to make it easier to refer patients from Catholic Medical Center or other GraniteOne hospitals to Dartmouth, and for more Dartmouth doctors to practice in Manchester.
“Despite the unforeseen challenges of the pandemic, Dartmouth Health and GraniteOne remained committed and focused on how we would deliver the benefits and promises of the combination for our patients and communities,” she said. “But it has become clear to us that those benefits and promises that we envisioned several years ago are no longer practical and realistic in the current environment.”
Dartmouth is continuing to expand along other avenues, including a partnership to offer some specialized care via telemedicine to Valley Regional Hospital in Claremont.
But staffing challenges continue to plague both hospital groups, along with others in New Hampshire, and Dartmouth announced last week that it had to stop accepting new primary care patients.
Mergers denied
The combination deal is the latest in a string of attempts by New Hampshire hospitals and medical centers to merge with other providers — and the latest to be blocked by state regulators.
The state approved a deal to sell Lakes Region General Hospital and Franklin Hospital to Concord Hospital in 2020, as the Laconia and Franklin hospitals filed for bankruptcy and faced closure. But without the threat of imminent closure, state regulators have blocked hospital mergers in recent years amid growing consolidation in the health care and health insurance industries.
Last year, Massachusetts General Hospital and Wentworth-Douglass Hospital pulled the plug on a proposed merger with Exeter Hospital after state regulators reported the move would decrease competition and was therefore unlawful.
The state made a similar argument that the Dartmouth Health and GraniteOne deal was unlawful because it would stymie competition — and the state hopes competition will help keep prices lower.
“(B)ased on the review conducted by the Consumer Protection and Antitrust Bureau, the Attorney General has reason to believe the proposed transaction is unlawful because it likely will adversely impact competition for certain health care services in Manchester and the surrounding area, the Southwest region, as well as for certain services statewide,” the report read. “That means, in simple terms, the Attorney General has determined the proposed transaction is not permitted by applicable law.”
In a statement accompanying the report, the Attorney General’s Office said the hospitals could not make concessions that the state believed would have protected competition.
“The Attorney General proposed remedies that are consistent with remedies used in similar transactions around the country,” Formella’s statement read. “At this point, despite significant time working with these health care providers to try and find a solution, no agreement has been reached that would satisfy the State’s concerns.”