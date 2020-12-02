Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
CONCORD — State regulators say they have started to accept public comments on the proposed merger between visiting nurse organizations in the Concord and Lakes regions.
This summer, Central New Hampshire VNA sought approvals for a merger with the Concord Regional Visiting Nurse Association. State law requires Attorney General review for all mergers of nonprofit health care organizations.