The pace of U.S. auto sales is expected to rise 3% in October, helped by a strong recovery in consumer demand and tighter inventories at dealerships, industry consultants J.D. Power and LMC Automotive said on Wednesday.
Retail sales of new vehicles are estimated to reach about 1.2 million units in October, a 3% increase from a year ago when adjusted for selling days, the consultancies said.
U.S. online spending during the holiday shopping season is expected to rise 33% this year to $189 billion, getting a major boost from early promotions by retailers looking to take advantage of people hunkered down in their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Adobe Analytics.