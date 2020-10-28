The pace of U.S. auto sales is expected to rise 3% in October, helped by a strong recovery in consumer demand and tighter inventories at dealerships, industry consultants J.D. Power and LMC Automotive said on Wednesday.

Retail sales of new vehicles are estimated to reach about 1.2 million units in October, a 3% increase from a year ago when adjusted for selling days, the consultancies said.

