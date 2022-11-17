Autos policy

The charging port of a Volkswagen ID.4 electric sports utility vehicle (SUV) at the 2022 New York International Auto Show in New York on April 14, 2022. 

 Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg

Automakers have long relied on incentives to bolster the electric-vehicle market. With Republicans now set to take control of the U.S. House of Representatives next year, the industry isn't so sure it can count on those perks much longer.

The Republican takeover of the House could potentially imperil initiatives from EV credits to funding for charging stations passed in recent years by Democrats, who retained control of the U.S. Senate in last week's elections. Even if lawmakers don't actively undo incentives, they could still let some programs phase out.