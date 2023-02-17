Used cars

Used cars are displayed for sale at an auto dealership on Feb. 15, 2023, in Glendale, California. The Commerce Department released data Friday showing that retail sales saw a three percent jump in January, the biggest gain in almost two years. Sales increased 6.4 percent at automobile and other vehicle dealers. 

 Mario Tama/Getty Images/TNS

AutoNation Inc., one of the biggest car dealership chains in the U.S., expects prices for new and used cars to decline this year as manufacturers crank up volumes and offer more incentives to price-sensitive buyers.

The company, which pivoted to selling more used cars than new during the pandemic as chip shortages sapped inventory, has been bracing for lower car prices as auto production recovers.