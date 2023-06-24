BIZ-AUTO-EV-PRICES-MCT

The Kia EV6, the car manufacturer’s first dedicated battery electric vehicle.

 Kia/TNS

The median price for new electric vehicles continues to fall, according to a recent report, reflecting increased production and inventory of EVs and changes in federal incentives.

The average transaction price for an EV last month was $55,488, down from nearly $65,000 in May of last year, according to a recent report from automotive data company Kelley Blue Book. The overall average transaction price for all vehicles sold in May was $48,528.