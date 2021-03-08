Travel business

A traveler wearing a protective mask walks with luggage to the United Airlines check-in counter at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco on Dec. 21.

 David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

WASHINGTON — Major U.S. aviation, travel and aerospace groups on Monday joined airline unions in urging the Biden administration to help establish temporary COVID-19 health credentials to boost travel, which has been hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

In a letter to the White House COVID-19 recovery coordinator Jeff Zients, trade groups Airlines for America, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the U.S. Travel Association and 24 other groups urged the administration to work with industry to “quickly develop uniform, targeted federal guidance for temporary COVID-19 health credentials (CHC) covering both tests and vaccinations.”

