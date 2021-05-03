WASHINGTON — A coalition of U.S. and European travel, airline, union, business and airport groups on Monday called for fully reopening the U.S.-UK air travel market “as soon as safely possible.”
In a letter to President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the groups said the leaders’ planned meeting in early June “would be an ideal opportunity for a joint announcement of the full reopening of the U.S.-UK air travel market for both U.S. and UK citizens.”
Warren Buffett ended years of speculation about his successor as chief executive of Berkshire Hathaway Inc by saying Greg Abel, who oversees the conglomerate's non-insurance businesses, would take over if he were no longer in charge.
Most coronavirus capacity restrictions on businesses in New York, Connecticut and New Jersey, including retail stores, food services and gyms, will end on May 19, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday.