Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
This architectural rendering from McHenry Architecture depicts conceptual plans for a new microbrewery and tasting room operated by Backyard Brewery to be constructed along South River Road in Bedford.
David Ortiz greets fans at Backyard Brewery in Manchester in 2019. The brewery is proposing to build a second location in Bedford.
THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER
This architectural rendering from McHenry Architecture depicts conceptual plans for a new microbrewery and tasting room operated by Backyard Brewery to be constructed along South River Road in Bedford.
Backyard Brewery is hoping to expand its operations and open a microbrewery and tasting room in Bedford.
Conceptual plans for the project at 250 South River Road were recently introduced to town planners. The proposed 10,000-square-foot building will be used mostly for beer production, but will also include a bar, tasting room and outside patio.
More consumers are paying attention to their impact on the environment, and that is encouraging companies which supply heating fuel and distribute electricity to focus on providing cleaner energy options.
SEATTLE — The National Labor Relations Board has determined that a union pushing to represent Amazon warehouse workers in Alabama has enough support to hold an election, dealing the e-commerce giant a second defeat in what is emerging as a major labor battle at one of America’s largest employers.