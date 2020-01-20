Europe’s biggest defense firm will buy the military global positioning system arm of UTC’s Collins Aerospace unit for $1.93 billion, together with Raytheon’s airborne tactical radios operation at a cost of $275 million, it said Monday.
The assets came to market following regulatory scrutiny of the Raytheon-UTC merger and the acquisitions are subject to successful closure of that deal, according to a statement from London-based BAE, which said both businesses are focused on areas of highest-priority U.S. defense spending.
“It’s rare that two businesses of this quality, with such strong growth prospects and close fit to our portfolio, become available,” BAE Chief Executive Officer Charles Woodburn said in the release, adding that they’ll be folded into the group’s electronics-systems sector.
The Collins GPS unit is based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, employs about 675 people and is expected to post adjusted earnings of $127 million on $359 million in sales this year, BAE said.
The Raytheon radios operation has 100 staff at facilities in Indiana and Florida, with sales of around $125 million last year.
BAE Systems, the company’s USA subsidiary, is New Hampshire’s largest manufacturing employer, with plants in Nashua, Hudson and Merrimack and 6,000 workers.
It plans to open a new campus in Manchester this year where it expects to eventually employ as many as 800 people.