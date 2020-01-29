BAE Systems
BAE Systems to Build Powerful Next-Generation Advanced Electronics under DARPA's Technologies for Mixed mode Ultra Scaled Integrated Circuits (T-MUSIC) program.

NASHUA -- BAE Systems was awarded an $8 million contract from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency to develop mixed-signal electronics designed to help soldiers survive in the field.

The electronics would enhance Department of Defense applications for communications, radar, and precision sensors, according to a news release.

As part of the contract, BAE Systems FAST Labs research and development team will design and develop wafer-scale technology on a silicon foundry platform that can enable U.S.-based production of next-generation electronics. Work for the contract will be completed at the company’s facilities in Merrimack, N.H.; Lexington, Mass.; and Manassas, Va.

