NASHUA -- BAE Systems was awarded an $8 million contract from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency to develop mixed-signal electronics designed to help soldiers survive in the field.
The electronics would enhance Department of Defense applications for communications, radar, and precision sensors, according to a news release.
As part of the contract, BAE Systems FAST Labs research and development team will design and develop wafer-scale technology on a silicon foundry platform that can enable U.S.-based production of next-generation electronics. Work for the contract will be completed at the company’s facilities in Merrimack, N.H.; Lexington, Mass.; and Manassas, Va.