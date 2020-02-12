NASHUA — For the next several years, a team of employees from BAE Systems will be working to develop “advanced analytics technology that will assist in the detection ... of weapons of mass destruction,” according to a release.
“This contract is less than $10 million, and we expect it to go multiple years,” Chris Eisenbies, product line director of the Autonomy, Controls and Estimation group at BAE Systems, said of the funding received from the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency’s Defense Sciences Office.
A team of about 10 analysts, scientists and engineers who are leaders in the field, along with subject matter experts such as veterans or civilian specialists, will be working to develop technology ultimately aimed at ensuring national security, according to Eisenbies.
“Our team was very excited to win this award,” he said.
The “technology will leverage multiple data sources, and uses data fusion, adversary modelling, pattern matching and machine learning techniques to detect and identify indications of chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive threats,” states a release.
These algorithms will be used in new fields such as urban areas where there might be emerging threats, explained Eisenbies, who said the advanced analytics being developed can detect danger signs that adversaries might be trying to attack.
“We are looking to glean technology forward,” he said, adding the level of precision and sophistication of data analytics will be able to pinpoint critical information and the data will be used to tip off the location of a threat.
As part of the project, “the BAE Systems FAST Labs research and development team will work with partners Barnstorm Research and Washington State University to create a technology solution called MATCH. ... MATCH will automatically populate a world graph using sensor and multi-source data to provide analysts visibility into threat activities in a metropolitan region,” says the release.
This will essentially “provide a comprehensive picture of a potential threat,” according to Eisenbies.
“Most importantly, our solution automates a process that is currently manually intensive, improving an analyst’s ability to quickly and accurately identify (chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive) activity and ultimately helping to protect our country from these significant dangers,” he said in a statement.
The team working on the project will be utilizing the company’s facilities in Burlington, Mass., and Arlington, Va.