NASHUA — BAE Systems Inc.’s Electronic Systems sector honored 14 top suppliers — including two from New Hampshire and three from Massachusetts — for on-time delivery and quality standards at the fourth annual Partner 2 Win Supplier Symposium ceremony, held virtually last week.
“2020 was a tumultuous year, but also a defining moment,” said Electronic Systems President Terry Crimmins in a statement. “Our suppliers played a vital role in helping us uphold our missions to protect those who serve and support our nation’s critical transportation infrastructure.”
Tribune Publishing Co said on Monday Swiss billionaire Hansjoerg Wyss had decided to leave a group that had made a $680 million approach for the owner of the Chicago Tribune and the New York Daily News.
OTTAWA, April 19 (Reuters) - Canadian housing starts rose 21.6% in March compared with the previous month on a surge in multiple urban starts, data from the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation showed on Monday.
NASHUA — BAE Systems Inc.’s Electronic Systems sector honored 14 top suppliers — including two from New Hampshire and three from Massachusetts — for on-time delivery and quality standards at the fourth annual Partner 2 Win Supplier Symposium ceremony, held virtually last week.