BAE

 Provided by BAE Systems

NASHUA — BAE Systems Inc.’s Electronic Systems sector honored 14 top suppliers — including two from New Hampshire and three from Massachusetts — for on-time delivery and quality standards at the fourth annual Partner 2 Win Supplier Symposium ceremony, held virtually last week.

“2020 was a tumultuous year, but also a defining moment,” said Electronic Systems President Terry Crimmins in a statement. “Our suppliers played a vital role in helping us uphold our missions to protect those who serve and support our nation’s critical transportation infrastructure.”

Monday, April 19, 2021