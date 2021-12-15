BAE Systems received a $493 million contract from Lockheed Martin to upgrade and modernize the electronic warfare system for the F-35 Lightning II.
This will enable the fifth-generation fighter to “quickly detect and address evolving electromagnetic threats in contested battlespaces,” according to a news release.
BAE Systems has offices in Nashua and Manchester.
“The capabilities we will deliver in this contract are foundational and will be leveraged to other platforms to ensure all warfighters have the most advanced EW capability at the ready,” said Lisa Aucoin, vice president of F-35 Solutions at BAE Systems, in a statement. “The highly adaptable mission system will allow our warfighters to outpace evolving threats and defend democracy around the globe.”
The work will enable rapid future upgrades, aligning with the U.S. Department of Defense’s strategy for continuous capability development, the release reads.
A non-intrusive electronic warfare test solution enables fault isolation and diagnostics capability, which enables precise troubleshooting that further reduces maintenance costs, the release reads.
The company also manufactures the aft fuselage, active inceptor control system and vehicle management computer for each F-35, according to the release.