The entrance to BAE Systems’ new campus in Manchester has a simple message on an electronic sign board: “We’re hiring now.”
The 210,000-square-foot renovated building at 3000 Goffs Falls Road is designed to hold between 650 and 800 highly-skilled engineers and technicians positions for the defense contractor, according to Lisa Aucoin, vice president of F-35 Solutions. After recently receiving its final occupancy permit, the company celebrated its newest location Monday morning with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
Mayor Joyce Craig, Gov. Chris Sununu and the entire state Congressional delegation were in attendance.
The building features office space, engineering labs, a 200-seat auditorium, wellness center and a cafeteria which overlooks Pine Island Pond. The amenities include walking paths for employees.
“We at BAE Systems see this facility as a substantial long-term commitment to operating and growing our business here in New Hampshire,” Aucoin said. The company has more than 6,000 employees across the Granite State.
Much of the work revolves around Lockheed Martin’s F-35 fighter jet and electromagnetic warfare technology, including fully integrated radar warning, targeting support and self-protection. The work in Manchester is mostly research and development of the next generation advanced electronic warfare capabilities.
“Our state-of-the-art systems provide critical battlefield situational awareness, self-protection capabilities which help our servicemembers execute their missions and most importantly return home safely,” Aucoin said.
BAE aims to “foster a culture of collaboration and innovation,” Aucoin said.
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., a senior member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said the state does well with private-public partnerships on the federal, state and local levels. The work of BAE “gives us an innovative and military edge that is so critical as we look at the threats we are facing as a country,” she said.
U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster said the Manchester campus opens up better opportunities for those living on the Seacoast and other areas of the state.
The state Business Finance Authority purchased the building which once housed Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield for about $31 million and leased it to BAE over the next 10 years. The deal calls for BAE to purchase the building from the BFA at the end of the lease.
The company’s electronic systems sector headquarters is in Nashua, where the products are manufactured.
Workers needed
The company offers flexible schedules, including a 9/80 schedule, which offers every other Friday off. Some are able to work four 10-hour days. Hybrid schedules could allow for remote work for some.
Right now, about 350 people are working out of the space and 200 engineers are expected to start soon, including new college hires and interns.
“We have more moving in every day,” Aucoin said.
The company is hosting virtual hiring events and is working with area colleges to prepare workers for the field.
“It is one of the key things we are working on doing,” she said.
Workers hired so far enjoy the space.
“It is a real collaborative atmosphere, so the building is open. It’s light and airy,” Aucoin said. “We’ve got a lot of collaborative spaces in the organization.”