Construction crews are putting the finishing touches on BAE Systems’ newest building on Goffs Falls Road in Manchester.
Now the defense contractor needs to hire up to 800 highly-skilled engineers and technicians to fill the 210,000-square-foot renovated building near the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport. The building once housed Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield.
Much of the work revolves around Lockheed Martin’s F-35 fighter jet, including fully integrated radar warning, targeting support and self-protection.
“This building was built specifically for our engineering and program management organization to actually employ and deliver new capability to respond to the ever increasing national security threats,” said Lisa Aucoin, vice president of F-35 Solutions at BAE Systems.
Employees started moving into the building in May. About 140 workers operate out of the building right now.
Besides engineers, the company has an immediate hiring need for about 100 scientists in its research and development arm, known as FAST Labs. Some of the jobs require security clearances.
The FAST Labs positions are based in Merrimack and Burlington, Mass., and involve autonomy, artificial intelligence, machine learning, microelectronics and lasers. The developments make it onto the F-35 fighter jet, among other systems.
“We need the scientists who are going to develop the next generation technology so that the engineers will eventually use the products,” said Cheryl Paradis, vice president of FAST Labs. Some of the research is implemented by the F-35 Solutions teams.
New Hampshire is competitive with technology hubs in other areas of the country, she said.
“We are doing cutting-edge leading research in southern New Hampshire,” Paradis said.
The company has about 6,000 employees in New Hampshire, which includes its electronic systems sector headquarters in Nashua.
At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company had most employees work from home. But the new building features labs and other functions that require workers onsite.
“My experience has been that people are wanting to get back to work in the new normal,” Aucoin said. “And the new normal to them means flexibility in the workplace, but making sure they know the company is taking care of them.”
‘Footprint in the Granite State’
From the fourth floor conference room on a recent afternoon, employees visiting the building for the first time stopped to look out the windows which overlook Pine Island Pond. The bottom floor features a patio where workers can take a break or eat lunch.
A mix of new employees and workers moved from other locations will occupy the space.
“We needed more footprint in the Granite State to expand and facilitate the growth in our business,” Aucoin said.
Some of the roles include radio frequency and microwave engineering, field programmable gate array, designers and verification engineers, digital designers and software engineers.
The company has gone to great lengths to recruit, including placing ads on job search websites, installing billboards and launching a new career page on its website.
Aucoin said job fairs have also been successful. At some point, the company will have an open house and allow potential employees to tour the campus.
“We are getting word out in any way we can,” she said.
The company also works closely with area universities, including University of Massachusetts in Lowell, Nashua Community College, Southern New Hampshire University and University of New Hampshire.
The work doesn’t just begin at the college level, the company has also invested in programs in hopes to get more high school students interested in science and engineering. Nearly 30% of new hires have been introduced to the engineering field through programs like FIRST robotics, founded by Dean Kamen of Bedford.
BAE employees teamed up with the Nashua Boys & Girls Club to operate a science, technology, engineering and math program this summer.
Aucoin said the new building will help draw more workers from areas of the state such as the Seacoast, southern Maine or those looking for a reverse commute in Massachusetts.
Aucoin mentioned the state’s affordability, schools and outdoor activities as reasons employees like working in the Granite State.
“People like to raise their families here,” she said.
Drawing talent
The company offers flexible schedules, including a 9/80 schedule, which offers every other Friday off. Some are able to work four 10-hour days. Hybrid schedules could allow for remote work for some.
Employees are encouraged to meet in like-mind groups to support and mentor each other. Some of the groups are focused toward African-Americans, LGBTQ and veterans, just to name a few.
“We are a high-tech company with a really people focused culture,” Aucoin said.
The new space has been a hit with employees.
“This facility has been designed so that it has a lot of collaborative space. People can come together to solve problems,” Aucoin said. “At this same time, it is an environment where it is quiet enough to really concentrate on solving those really hard, challenging problems we are asking this group to solve.”
One worker recently told Aucoin that he plans to ask his daughter to tell all her friends to apply to BAE Systems. Some workers who need further training could be eligible for tuition reimbursement to complete certain degrees.
“The new people that we are going to hire from the colleges, they are going to be able to work with some of the brightest minds,” Aucoin said. “They are going to become that next generation.”
For more information of job requirements go to: baesystems.com/en-us/our-company/inc-businesses/electronic-systems/engineering-careers