FILE PHOTO: BAE Systems Australia displays a model of its STRIX drone at the Australian International Airshow in Avalon

BAE Systems agreed to buy the aerospace division of soda-can giant Ball for $5.6 billion, as the U.K. defense company seeks to expand its missile, space and munition products at a time of heightened weapons spending by governments.

The London-based defense giant entered into a definitive agreement to purchase the unit, which manufactures instruments and sensors for everything from space travel to weather forecasting, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday. Bloomberg News reported the companies were close to an agreement on Wednesday.