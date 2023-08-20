BAE Systems agreed to buy the aerospace division of soda-can giant Ball for $5.6 billion, as the U.K. defense company seeks to expand its missile, space and munition products at a time of heightened weapons spending by governments.
The London-based defense giant, which has a sizable presence in New Hampshire, entered into a definitive agreement to purchase the unit, which manufactures instruments and sensors for everything from space travel to weather forecasting, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday. Bloomberg News reported the companies were close to an agreement on Wednesday.
If completed, the transaction would mark the biggest purchase yet in the company’s history and give BAE a presence in the fast-growing space sector, from where it has been largely absent.
Olivier Brochet, an analyst at Redburn Atlantic, said that while the price paid looks high, it reflects the long-term value that can be derived from the asset.
BAE’s pursuit of Ball’s aerospace unit comes as growing security threats across the globe spur a dealmaking rush in the defense sector that’s defying the broader drop off in mergers and acquisitions activity.
If completed, the deal would represent this year’s largest acquisition by a U.K. company. BAE said the deal will be accretive to margins and earnings per share in the first year after completion. The company will fund the purchase with a combination of new external debt and existing cash resources, it said, adding that its capital allocation policy remains unchanged.
Ball’s aerospace business is headquartered in Colorado and has more than 5,200 employees — of which more than 60 hold U.S. security clearances, BAE said. The U.K. company gets the biggest proportion of its revenue from the U.S., followed by the U.K. and Saudi Arabia, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
The business that BAE is buying will generate about $2.2 billion in revenue this year and adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of about $310 million, BAE said.
BAE’s prediction that the Ball asset will grow revenue at about 10% over the next five years “helps justify the price,” said Nick Cunningham, managing partner at Agency Partners in London, who called the deal “a bolt on, albeit at the larger end.”
The value of transactions involving aerospace and defense companies has risen over the last 12 months, Bloomberg-compiled data show.
Deals have included L3Harris Technologies’ $4.7 billion purchase of rocket engine maker Aerojet Rocketdyne.