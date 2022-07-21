CEO Brendan Keegan, right, and Senior Vice President John Cail of Hooksett-based Merchants Fleet oversee a business that leases thousands of commercial vehicles to businesses nationwide. Its parent company, Merchants Automotive Group, is being acquired by two investment groups.
The Merchants Automotive Group, which includes a nationwide fleet-management business and the Hooksett-based auto dealer, is being acquired by two investment groups, Merchants announced on Thursday.
Bain Capital, the venture-capital firm associated with U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney, and the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority have signed an agreement to acquire the Merchants companies. The deal is expected to close in the fall of 2022.
“Since my father Irving Singer founded Merchants in 1962, we have grown alongside our clients through innovation and developing new service offerings,” stated Gary Singer, the outgoing Merchants board chairman and owner, in a statement.
“Today’s news reflects decades of industry leadership and a remarkable transformation over the past four years, while also setting the stage to accelerate the forward trajectory that is well underway," he said.
The star of the transaction is Merchants Fleet, the nation's fastest growing fleet management company, which provides fleets of vehicles and management of those vehicles to 20 unique industries. It is headquartered in Hooksett and has an innovation center in the Chicago area.
Merchants is the fourth largest fleet management company in the United States, with more than $2 billion in assets and 165,000 units across North America. Its business model focuses on electric vehicles, technology and innovative services.
Some include delivery of online purchases. The company said Merchants fleet vehicles delivered 4 million packages a day during the 2021 Christmas-holiday season.
Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. But the statement said that the members of the current Merchants leadership team will retain their current roles and be co-investors.
Established in 1976, the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority invests funds on behalf of the government of Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates.
Bain Capital counts $160 billion in assets under management and offices on four continents.
“When we initially provided growth financing to Merchants in 2020, we had our eye on a longer-term partnership,” said Olof Bergqvist, a managing director at Bain Capital.
“As the fleet management industry continues to experience considerable disruption, we are excited to continue to support Brendan and the Merchants team on their path of consistent long-term growth driven by connected vehicles, multi-modal transportation, efficiency requirements and data-driven intelligence.”
Duties of Brendan P. Keegan, the current Merchants chief executive, will expand to include president and board chairman.
In a statement, Keegan said the new ownership group share a steadfast commitment to keeping Merchant clients on the cutting edge of commercial fleets. Other fleet providers are grappling with business interruption, systems integration, confusion and employee impacts, he said.
“The infusion of new capital affirms the merits of our core values and disruptive approach," Keegan said.