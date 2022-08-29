Olympus

The Olympus Corp. logo displayed inside the company's Ishikawa research development facility.  

 Akio Kon/Bloomberg

Bain Capital agreed to buy Olympus's scientific instruments business for 428 billion yen ($3.1 billion), as the Japanese medical devices company further shifts its focus to health care.

Olympus expects to transfer the unit on Jan. 4 and book the gain from the sale in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, the company said in a statement Monday. The Nikkei newspaper first reported the likely deal last week.