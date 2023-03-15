NEW YORK — Bain Capital’s co-managing partner, John Connaughton, told Reuters Wednesday that the fallout from SVB Financial Group’s collapse will weigh on banks that have already retrenched from lending.

Connaughton said private equity firms like Bain have been turning to peers with direct lending arms to secure debt for deals because traditional bank financing has become scarcer as banks adjust to the quick rise in interest rates. This is despite debt from direct lenders being significantly more expensive than bank financing.