Baked Downtown Cafe & Bakery on Elm Street in Manchester has permanently closed.
The owners decided not to renew the lease at 1015 Elm St. after 10 years, according to Ed Baroody, owner of Center Elm Street LLC. The space was previously occupied by Papa John’s Pizza and Dunkin’.
“We’ve had significant interest from restaurants,” Baroody said.
He called Baked a staple of downtown, but is unfamiliar with the circumstances behind the closing. Baked CEO Peter Jennings did not return an email and phone call seeking comment.
The restaurant space has appeared to be emptied out, but there’s no sign on the door or on social media.
The bakery’s Concord location at 249 Sheep Davis Road remains open. A woman who answered the phone Monday morning said she was unable to answer questions on the Manchester location.
Baked, founded in 2008, began as a neighborhood bakery delivering homemade goods, according to its website. The space on Elm Street also sold fresh breads, organic coffees and sandwiches with fresh ingredients from local community supported agriculture.
Baroody, whose office is on the second floor of the building, visited the cafe frequently.
“It appeared to be very active,” he said.
Baroody started advertising the 5,000-square-foot space this fall through a commercial real estate firm. The building was completely renovated in 2000.
He’s working to narrow down two potential tenants. He expects to sign a lease within the next 30 days.
“I really wasn’t sure what the landscape would be in light of the pandemic,” he said. “I’m encouraged by the interest and potential.”