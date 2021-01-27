Although the renovation and expansion of The Balsams Resort is still pending, the owner of the iconic venue in Dixville has announced that it will open this summer to host weddings and private parties.
“Since the resort closed in 2011, we have been contacted by scores of brides, all asking the same question, ‘when can I have my wedding at the beautiful Balsams?'" said Les Otten, who is both the resort’s owner and developer, in a prepared statement on Jan. 26.
Microsoft Corp on Tuesday reported its Azure cloud computing services grew 50%, the second quarter of acceleration in a business that had begun to slow as the global pandemic benefited the software maker's investment on working and learning from home.
General Electric surged after predicting that cash from its industrial operations would jump this year, signaling renewed progress in Chief Executive Officer Larry Culp’s effort to revive the industrial giant.