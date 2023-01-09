Bangor Savings Bank
Bangor Savings Bank opened its second Manchester branch on Monday at the corner of Queen City Avenue and South Willow Street.

 Allegra Boverman/Union Leader

Bangor Savings Bank’s second branch in Manchester is now open and offers a drive-thru.

The bank’s first branch in the Queen City opened at 999 Elm St. in March 2021. As a downtown location, the branch offers a walk-up ATM and consumer and commercial banking services, including mortgage, payroll and merchant services.