Bangor Savings Bank’s second branch in Manchester is now open and offers a drive-thru.
The bank’s first branch in the Queen City opened at 999 Elm St. in March 2021. As a downtown location, the branch offers a walk-up ATM and consumer and commercial banking services, including mortgage, payroll and merchant services.
The new 5,430-square-foot branch at 170 Baker St. is in a prominent spot at the intersection of Queen City Avenue and South Willow Street. Buildings previously occupied by Dr. Steve’s Transmission Clinic were torn down.
This is the bank’s seventh branch in New Hampshire with locations in Amherst, Colebrook, Concord and Portsmouth. A loan production office is also located in Portsmouth. The bank has 67 locations overall.
The bank says the new branch is “well-positioned to meet the needs of business owners and community members.” The branch officially opened on Monday. The lobby and drive-up will be open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Bob Montgomery-Rice, president and CEO of Bangor Savings Bank, called Manchester a “wonderfully vibrant and dynamic city.”
The project includes solar panels to power daily operations, a low ambient temperature heat pump unit, and LED lighting, according to a news release.
Bangor Savings Bank, with more $7 billion in assets, was founded in 1852. The bank has 67 branches in Maine and New Hampshire and business/loan production offices in Maine, Massachusetts and New Hampshire.