MANCHESTER — Before its first Queen City branch even opens, Bangor Savings Bank is already planning its second location.
The bank plans to tear down the buildings at 170 Baker St. and build a new 5,430-square-foot branch with a drive-thru. The location is at the intersection of Queen City Avenue and South Willow Street.
Bank representatives will go before the planning board for site plan and planned development review on Thursday night.
“We think it is a good location. We think it will be easy in and out for people to use,” said Jim Donnelly, executive vice president and chief commercial officer.
The branch is not expected to open until late-2021 or early-2022.
“If there is an opportunity to have a really good location, but it’s not in our schedule, we will acquire the piece of land and then get it into the schedule and that is what we are doing here,” he said. “We know we want to do more than one in Manchester and make a commitment to overall growth in New Hampshire.”
Bangor Savings Bank is set to open at 999 Elm St. in the fall, but plans are pending the coronavirus pandemic.
It is slated to be the bank’s seventh location in New Hampshire and will offer consumer and commercial banking services, according to the news release.
Other locations are in Portsmouth, Concord, Amherst and Colebrook.
“We are really excited to get started in Manchester and the Greater Manchester area,” Donnelly said. “We think it’s truly important in filling out our franchise in New Hampshire.”
A branch in Concord will open right across from the State House, but construction has been delayed because of the historic nature of the building.
“We think we should be looking to open that branch in the fall,” Donnelly said.
While many services are accessible online, customers still like to go to branches to open new accounts or address a problem, he said.
With $4.8 billion in assets, Bangor Savings is one of the largest banks headquartered in northern New England and has been active in New Hampshire banking for the past three years. The bank has 57 branches and more than 950 employees in New England.
The buildings at 170 Baker St. in Manchester were previously home to Dr. Steve’s Transmission Clinic, which has moved to 464 Willow St., according to a sign on the door.
“We want to be visible and we want to be convenient,” Donnelly said.