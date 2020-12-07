Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
Banks need to invest more in developing digital personalities to avoid losing trust and relevance among consumers, a new report by consulting firm Accenture found.
Adoption of digital banking tools like chatbots accelerated this year as the coronavirus pandemic made customers weary of visiting branches, but the transition caught some institutions flatfooted, managing director of Accenture's banking practice Alan McIntyre said in an interview.