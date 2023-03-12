Bank tellers

John Zimmerman visits the Wells Fargo bank branch in downtown Moorestown, New Jersey. He started as a part-time teller 23 years ago and now is the regional director, so he knows well how jobs in banking have changed in the past few decades, particularly at bank branches.

 Tom Gralish/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS

Kim M. Sample started her banking career as a teller more than 34 years ago — before direct deposit and online banking, when Philadelphians were learning to “tap MAC” (a.k.a. to go the ATM).

“When I was a teller ... if you went and said you could do banking in your phone, I think people would have looked at you like you were crazy,” said Sample, whose home branch is in Center City. “You would think of the Jetsons.”