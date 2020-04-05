A half million of Bank of America Corp.'s 66 million customers have deferred loan payments because of financial fallout from the coronavirus.
"The idea is to defer the payment, defer the impact," Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan said in an interview Friday on CNBC. "We're working with our customers who need help, who are losing their jobs. We have to preserve their ability to have cash flow."
The bank's portal for small-business relief loans went live Friday morning and had 40,000 applications by the afternoon, according to a person familiar with the situation. The Charlotte, N.C.-based lender is prioritizing 1 million of its existing small-business borrowers because they've already been vetted and can receive funds the fastest, Moynihan said.
Other large banks including Wells Fargo & Co. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. said they weren't ready to start accepting applications in the unprecedented and quickly assembled initiative as lenders grappled with lack of detailed guidelines from the government.
Separately, Moynihan said only 5% of trading employees are working from the bank's offices.