Bank of America mopped up more than $15 billion in new deposits in a matter of days, emerging as one of the big winners after the collapse of three smaller banks dented confidence in the safety of regional lenders.

The inflows offer a first glimpse into the deluge of deposits that made its way to the country's largest banks as customers fearful of a spreading crisis sought refuge in the firms seen as too big to fail. The money flowing into the second-largest U.S. bank was described by people with direct knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be identified as the information isn't public.

Katia Porzecanski and Jenny Surane contributed to this report.