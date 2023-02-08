Bank of America raised its total grant to the Nashua Center for the Arts to $500,000. Posing for a photo at Wednesday's announcement are, from left, Wendy Hunt, President & CEO, Nashua Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Wendy Hunt, Nashua Community Arts President Rich Lannan, Bank of New Hampshire State President Ken Sheldon, and Nashua Mayor Jim Donchess.
NASHUA — Bank of America upped its donation to the Nashua Center for the Arts to a total of $500,000 to secure the naming rights for the center’s main theater, which is set to open April 1.
The Bank of America Theater will offer a 750-seat performing space with flexible seating arrangements on the main floor. The bank previously donated $250,000. The total project will cost $25 million.
The announcement was made Wednesday morning by Ken Sheldon, president of Bank of America New Hampshire, on the stage as two workers framed walls and others installed specialized acoustic ceiling “clouds” using lifts.
The project is on target to finish on time, said Rich Lannan, president of Nashua Community Arts.
“What was important for day one was getting a design for the building and sticking to it,” he said.
Sheldon said Bank of America feels strongly about supporting the arts as a way to enrich society and bring communities together, not to mention the economic benefits.
In 2020, the bank helped get the project off the ground with the first $250,000 grant.
“We typically don’t do capital campaigns, but this was something we had to get involved with,” Sheldon said.
Lannan said the grant helped bring in more money after people saw the commitment from the bank. The organization is in talks with several potential sponsors for the naming rights of the lobby. More than 200 donors have contributed for naming opportunities including individual seats and bricks outdoors.
Spectacle Live, a firm hired to book, operate and market the center, already has announced more than a dozen events. The performances will cover a wide range of genres, including jazz, rock, classical, ballet and theater performances.
“Winnie the Pooh,” a new musical stage adaptation, will take place on April 6 and 7. Then Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken will perform April 13, reuniting 20 years after they competed on the second season of “American Idol.”
Singer-songwriter Suzanne Vega will perform on April 15.
Retractable seating allows for standing room shows for 1,000 and banquets for 250.
Lannan gave a brief tour, showing off the concession area on the second floor, which still has plywood flooring. The seats will be installed in several weeks.
The parterre level includes four boxes for eight people each.
Supply chains have impacted the construction.
“There have been a lot of challenges,” Lannan said. “If it wasn’t for the pandemic and the supply chain issues, we would be open. We’ve had some delays, but we are in good shape.”
Glenn Dugas, construction superintendent for Harvey Construction, said the stage is set to be installed next week. The preparations were in the works for more than a year, and one paint in particular no longer is made.
“We want the same quality, it is just a different product,” Lannan said.
The building was designed by ICON Architecture.
Mayor Jim Donchess said the project will help build a “stronger, healthier downtown economy” by drawing people to shops and restaurants.
“This will completely change the nature of Nashua’s downtown,” he said. “We will bring in tens of thousands of people to the downtown area to this spot and elsewhere.”