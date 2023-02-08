Overview

A view of the still-under-construction interior of what will be known as Bank of America Theater at Nashua Center for the Arts.

 Jodie Andruskevich/Union Leader

NASHUA — Bank of America upped its donation to the Nashua Center for the Arts to a total of $500,000 to secure the naming rights for the center’s main theater, which is set to open April 1.

The Bank of America Theater will offer a 750-seat performing space with flexible seating arrangements on the main floor. The bank previously donated $250,000. The total project will cost $25 million.

Major donation
Bank of America raised its total grant to the Nashua Center for the Arts to $500,000. Posing for a photo at Wednesday's announcement are, from left, Wendy Hunt, President & CEO, Nashua Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Wendy Hunt, Nashua Community Arts President Rich Lannan, Bank of New Hampshire State President Ken Sheldon, and Nashua Mayor Jim Donchess.
Bank president
As Nashua Mayor Jim Donchess looks on, Ken Sheldon, right, state president of Bank of America, announces that the bank is awarding a second $250,000 grant to the new Nashua Center for the Arts during a press conference on Wednesday morning. The bank will receive naming rights for the center’s main theater.
Construction
Construction continues on and high above the main floor of the new Nashua Center for the Arts. The worker on the scissor lift is installing acoustic “cloud” panels in the rafters.