LACONIA – After three years and four months at the helm of Bank of New Hampshire, president and CEO Paul J. Falvey has resigned, citing personal reasons.
Bank of New Hampshire Vice President Michael Seymour said one of the bank’s board members, Michael J. Long, will replace Falvey, until the company find Falvey’s permanent successor. Long is a retired president and CEO of the former Community Guaranty Savings Bank, which Bank of New Hampshire acquired in May 2016.
Falvey assumed leadership of the state’s oldest and largest mutual bank in December 2016, following a nationwide search by the board of directors. He came to the post having served as president and CEO of Martha’s Vineyard Savings Bank, credited with playing a key role in the transformation of a $100 million New England-based community bank into a $1.4 billion regional lender.
Falvey who brought 30 years’ experience as a banking executive to the position, succeeded Mark Primeau, who had been at the helm of the bank since March 2008. Tiffany Baert, marketing manager for Bank of New Hampshire did not immediately return a telephone message seeking comment.
In a video message recorded April 6 from the bank’s Pleasant Street, Laconia headquarters, Falvey, 55, said the financial institute was operating 22 locations effectively with a drive-up-only model in accordance with their pandemic plans. He reported that 90 percent of the bank’s staff was working remotely from home but expressed confidence that they were still able to offer the support that their customers needed.
Falvey noted that the bank was 188 years old, had survived two world wars, multiple recessions and pandemics and would survive COVID-19. He tendered his resignation on April 10, effective immediately and told board members he planned to return to southeastern Massachusetts to be closer to family.
“If you are a borrower who had been negatively impacted by the coronavirus please call us. We have programs in place to assist both individuals and businesses as we navigate this challenge. Finally, I want to thank our customers for their patience and understanding as we work through the unusual and stressful event. Together we will get through this,” he concluded in his video message.
On March 9, Bank of New Hampshire reported $2.7 billion in assets under management, including nearly $1.8 billion in bank assets and more than $900 million managed by their Wealth Management Group. According to its 2019 annual report, net loans were up by $114 million or 9 percent and assets under wealth management had increased by 12 percent. Bank assets were up 25 percent to $12.6 million, a record for the financial institution, according to the report.