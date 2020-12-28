Bank of New Hampshire planned for Bedford

This architectural rendering from NES Group depicts a new Bank of New Hampshire to be constructed at 32 South River Rd. in Bedford.

 Courtesy

Bank of New Hampshire is planning to build a new bank along South River Road in Bedford, and will eventually close its existing location along Wallace Road.

The Bedford Planning Board approved a site plan last week for a 2,480-square-foot building with three drive-through lanes at 32 South River Road and 4 Hull Road. The site was previously occupied by Vibe Salon and Day Spa.

