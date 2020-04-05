As New Hampshire businesses clamor for cash, bankers say the roll-out of the loan program intended to help them through COVID-19 has been rocky.
"I don't think the government was really as ready as they wanted to be," said Scott Cote, chairman and CEO of Pentucket Bank, a community bank based in Haverhill, Mass. with branches in Hampstead and Salem. "It's been very, very frustrating."
Cote said he wanted to be one of the first banks in line to get a piece of the $377 billion in loans made available to small businesses hurt by the outbreak through the CARES Act stimulus package last month passed last month.
Businesses can apply for loans through Small Business Administration-approved banks and credit unions, like Pentucket.
Cote said the bank started trying to submit applications on behalf of businesses just after midnight Friday, minutes after the program opened. He wanted his customers to be among the first in line, he said.
"We wanted to do everything we could to get out of the gate quickly, because a lot of our customers are hurting," Cote said.
But Cote said the guidance was confusing, and the online applications kept coming back with errors.
Kristy Merrill, president of the New Hampshire Bankers Association, said the loan program has been a "mixed bag" so far.
"It's getting off to a slow start, but it's starting to work," she said.
Merrill said bankers across New Hampshire have had trouble with the application system, and others are waiting to get involved in the program.
"Some banks do have some hesitancy," Merrill said. "They want to be helpful, but at the same time they don't want to be penalized down the road."
New Hampshire's congressional delegation wrote a letter
Friday to the administrator of the Small Business Administration, Jovita Carranza, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin asking for more guidance for banks. They said some lenders had delayed participating in the program, unsure of how the program would be run and worried about possible liability, among other things.
"[W]e urge your agencies to ensure information and guidance is expeditiously provided to support the ongoing roll-out of this vital lending program," the letter read.
The federal government released initial guidance early last week. Merrill said some of the questions the senators and representatives had were answered in a second set of guidelines released late Thursday, but banks still have questions.
Merrill said she was glad the delegation was pushing for more instruction from the Small Business Administration. "I really appreciate them trying to get the additional guidance that banks need to make sure this program works right," she said.
Cote said he thought the Small Business Administration, itself a small organization of the federal government, was doing the best it could to manage a gargantuan new program.
"But a lot of the details weren't ironed out yet," he said. "I don't think the SBA was ready to handle this kind of volume."
Cote said the volume was evident even at his small bank. As of Saturday, the bank had processed about 60 applications for a total of $20 million — a huge volume for a community bank like Pentucket, which Cote said has about $800 million in assets. More than 100 other businesses have applied for loans through Pentucket, Cote said.
The administration has worked out some of the problems with the application, Cote said, but the process is still slow.
"The customers are getting frustrated. They've heard apply as soon as you can," he said. "We can't process it fast enough, and we're working night and day."
Cote said the bank will keep putting in applications as fast as they can. He said the bank ran "all hands on deck" through the weekend, processing applications.
"Community banks want to do everything we can to help the small businesses and employees," Cote said. "We're going to do everything we can."