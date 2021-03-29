An employee puts a meal on an artificial intelligence serving robot during a demonstration at a restaurant in Seoul, South Korea in September. Financial institutions are also adopting machine learning, prompting attention by regulators.
WASHINGTON -- U.S. banking regulators announced on Monday they were soliciting public input on the growing use of artificial intelligence by financial institutions.
In a joint statement, the regulators said they wanted feedback on the use of the technology by banks to police fraud, underwrite loans and for other purposes, and what perks and challenges it presents.
Salvage teams freed the Ever Given in the Suez Canal, according to maritime services provider Inchcape, almost a week after the giant vessel ran aground in one of the world's most important trade paths.