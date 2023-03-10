The Park Avenue location of Silicon Valley Bank, in New York City

A man stands near the sign with the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) logo at Park Avenue location, in New York City on Friday.

 David "Dee' Delgado/Reuters

California banking regulators on Friday moved quickly to close startup-focused lender SVB Financial Group, the largest bank failure since the financial crisis, a sudden collapse that prompted the global banking sector to shed billions in market value.

The regulator appointed the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) as receiver, putting the tech-heavy lender into receivership and will dispose of its assets, according to a statement.